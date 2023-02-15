Nicola Sturgeon announces resignation as Scottish First Minister after ‘wrestling’ with decision for weeks

Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as Scottish First Minister.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) leader gave a press conference at her official residence Bute House in Edinburgh this morning.

She said she was “proud to stand here as first female” and the-longest serving as she announced her intention to step down.

Ms Sturgeon said she knew the “time is now” for her to stand down as Scotland’s First Minister, saying it was “right for me, for my party and for the country”.

She said the role “takes a toll” and she said she had been wrestling with the decision for weeks.

The party leader has instructed the SNP to begin the process of electing a new leader and she will remain in office until her successor is chosen, she told the press conference.

“Since my very first moments in the job I have believed a part of serving well would be to know almost instinctively when the time is right to make way for someone else,” she said.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”

Read More

However the First Minister said she was not stepping away from politics.

Ms Sturgeon said she no longer felt she could give the job of First Minister everything it deserved, and said she felt she had a duty to say so now.

Ms Sturgeon said leading Scotland through the pandemic had been “by far the toughest thing I’ve done”, saying the weight of responsibility was “immense”.

“It’s only very recently I think that I’ve started to comprehend, let alone process, the physical and mental impact of it on me,” she said.

“If the only question was, ‘Can I battle on for another few months?’ then the answer is yes, of course I can.

“But if the question is, ‘Can I give this job everything it demands and deserves for another year, let alone for the remainder of this parliamentary term – give it every ounce of energy that it needs in the way that I have strived to do every day for the past eight years?’ – the answer honestly is different.

“And as that is my decision, hard though it has been for me to reach it, then given the nature and scale of the challenges the country faces, I have a duty to say so now.”

Ms Sturgeon told a press briefing her party was “firmly on course to win the next election, while our opponents remain adrift”.

She also said: “The longer any leader is in office, the more opinions about them become fixed and very hard to change, and that matters.

“Individual polls come and go, but I am firmly of the view that there is now majority support for independence in Scotland.

“But that support needs to be solidified and it needs to grow further if our independent Scotland is to have the best possible foundation.

“To achieve that, we must reach across the divide in Scottish politics and my judgment now is that a new leader would be better able to do this.

“Someone whom the mind of almost everyone in the country is not already made up, for better or worse. Someone who is not subject to quite the same polarised opinions, fair or unfair, as I now am.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Ms Sturgeon “has demonstrated strong leadership rooted in her vision for Scotland”.

Ireland and Scotland are close neighbours and friends, and I have greatly appreciated and valued my regular engagement with the First Minister, particularly at British-Irish Council summits.

I want to wish her all the best and look forward to engaging with her successor in due course.

BBC chief political correspondent Nick Eardley reported a source close to First Minister said: “She’s had enough.”

Expand Close Nicola Sturgeon speaking during the press conference. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nicola Sturgeon speaking during the press conference. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Ms Sturgeon’s popularity has flagged in recent months, with a poll by Panelbase this week showing 42pc of respondents now believing she should stand down.

Alison Thewliss, the SNP MP for Glasgow Central and the party’s home affairs spokesperson, said she was “gutted” at news of Nicola Sturgeon’s impending resignation.

“Absolutely gutted about this. Nicola has been an incredible leader,” she tweeted.

Ms Sturgeon will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament, a time which saw her lead the SNP to repeated election victories at UK, Scottish and local level.

The First Minister, however, has been mired in controversy in recent months as her government sought to push through gender reforms, only for them to be blocked by the UK Government.

And recent weeks have seen her forced to deal with the housing of transgender prisoners in women’s facilities.

Rising to power unopposed after the ill-fated independence referendum in 2014, Nicola Sturgeon took over from Alex Salmond, the mentor with whom she would come into conflict in the years to come over the handling of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

But the First Minister stands down without realising her key political mission – independence for Scotland.

Her party will meet next month to discuss the holding of treating the next UK election as a “de facto referendum”, with more than 50pc of the vote being considered a mandate to begin negotiations for Scotland to become an independent country from the UK.