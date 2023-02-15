| 10.2°C Dublin

Nicola Sturgeon announces resignation as Scottish First Minister after ‘wrestling’ with decision for weeks

  • ‘In my head and in my heart I know that time is now,’ Scottish National Party leader tells media briefing
  • A source close to Ms Sturgeon says: “She’s had enough.” 
  • Popularity poll reveals 42pc of respondents now want her to quit
  • Her gender reforms were blocked by UK government amid row over housing transgender prisoners in women’s facilities
Nicola Sturgeon today announcing she will stand down as First Minister of Scotland. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Expand
Nicola Sturgeon speaking during the press conference. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Expand

Nicola Sturgeon today announcing she will stand down as First Minister of Scotland. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as Scottish First Minister.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) leader gave a press conference at her official residence Bute House in Edinburgh this morning.

