Nicola Bulley (45) went missing on January 27 after leaving her children to school. Photo: PA Expand
Ribbons are seen on a bench where the phone of missing woman Nicola Bulley was found, in Lancashire, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Nicola Bulley (45) went missing on January 27 after leaving her children to school. Photo: PA

Ribbons are seen on a bench where the phone of missing woman Nicola Bulley was found, in Lancashire, Britain, February 19, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Nina Massey

Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley’s partner has told of his “agony” after a body was found in the river near where she went missing.

The body, which has not yet been formally identified, was found on Sunday morning around a mile from where the 45-year-old mortgage adviser was last seen.

