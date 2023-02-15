| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nicola Bulley – the missing woman who captured the imagination of a nation

Friends of Nicola Bulley hold missing person appeal posters (Owen Humphreys/PA) Expand

Close

Friends of Nicola Bulley hold missing person appeal posters (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Friends of Nicola Bulley hold missing person appeal posters (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Friends of Nicola Bulley hold missing person appeal posters (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Emma Christie

I’ve written two novels about missing women like Nicola Bulley. Why?

Novels offer resolution. Loose ends are tied up. Endings are not always happy, but in most cases they give us closure. Baddies take many different forms, but always have one thing in common: they rarely get away with it.

Most Watched

Privacy