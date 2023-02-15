| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Nicola Bulley: Police recover ‘stained glove’ from field near where dog-walker vanished but ‘still no evidence of crime’

Missing mother Nicola Bulley Expand
A yellow ribbon with a message for Nicola Bulley (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand
Nicola Bulley vanished on January 27 (Peter Byrne/PA). Expand
Candles are lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael&rsquo;s Church in St Michael&rsquo;s on Wyre, Lancashire (PA) Expand

Close

Missing mother Nicola Bulley

Missing mother Nicola Bulley

A yellow ribbon with a message for Nicola Bulley (Peter Byrne/PA)

A yellow ribbon with a message for Nicola Bulley (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nicola Bulley vanished on January 27 (Peter Byrne/PA).

Nicola Bulley vanished on January 27 (Peter Byrne/PA).

Candles are lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael&rsquo;s Church in St Michael&rsquo;s on Wyre, Lancashire (PA)

Candles are lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael’s Church in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (PA)

/

Missing mother Nicola Bulley

Namita Singh and Emily Atkinson

Officials searching for 45-year-old Nicola Bulley have been handed a “stained glove” from a field near where she was last seen on 27 January.

Two walkers found the glove roughly seven miles away from the bench where Ms Bulley’s mobile phone was found.

Most Watched

Privacy