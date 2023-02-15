Officials searching for 45-year-old Nicola Bulley have been handed a “stained glove” from a field near where she was last seen on 27 January.

Two walkers found the glove roughly seven miles away from the bench where Ms Bulley’s mobile phone was found.

The authorities took away the blue-coloured ski glove from the scene, though they asserted that the main line of investigation – that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre – has not changed, reports The Telegraph.

Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school.

Police are expected to hold a press conference later today, as they seek to combat disinformation surrounding her disappearance.

Yesterday Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, visited the bench where her phone and dog were recovered, and tied a yellow ribbon to the bridge at St Michael’s, as she expressed her frustration about the police probe.

“We need to know what’s happened to her. We just want her home. It just doesn’t make any sense still. Going around and around is torture,” she told Sky News.

Her partner Paul Ansell also expressed dissatisfaction with the progress made in her search, claimed a forensic expert aiding the investigation.

"He’s got a relationship with the police family liaison officers, but I think he’s struggling to get answers that he wants,” forensic expert Peter Faulding was quoted as saying by Mail Online.

"He’s got a line of communication with them, but I think there’s a problem. He vented his frustrations to the family liaison officers last week in front of me when I was there. There’s a feeling that there’s just a lack of imagination and willpower.

“Paul is just lost, really. He’s got no partner, the kids are missing their mum, and he’s absolutely in pieces.”

He also said Mr Ansell was “concerned that the search of the surrounding area needs to be done more thoroughly”.

“Any missing person inquiry, because you’ve got no concrete evidence, there needs to be a search and that includes surrounding areas that has to be on the first day of the case,” Mr Faulding was quoted as saying by TheTimes. “I’m not saying it hasn’t been done, but it needs to be extremely thoroughly searched.

“He’s [Ansell] just frustrated. He just wants answers. Obviously, he’s ripping himself to pieces at the moment. He just wants some form of closure I think, one way or the other, and he’s gearing himself up for any outcome.”