Nicola Bulley: partner of missing dog walker says ‘someone in village must know something’ as search enters 16th day

The husband of Nicola Bulley, the English mother of two who went missing while walking her dog more than two weeks ago, has said someone in the village must know something about her disappearance.

Speaking to Dan Walker on Channel 5, Paul Ansell said: “Whatever has happened in my eyes has to be somebody who, who knows the local area, who knows that. And the fact that nothing’s been seen or heard, I just truly believe that it’s something in the village.”

Police have been working on the theory that Ms Bulley fell into the river.

Mr Ansell explained that he and his wife had done the same walk for years. “And you see the same faces every single day, and on the very odd occasion when you see somebody that you know, you, you don’t know, they, they stand out like a sore thumb.”

Mr Ansell also grew emotional as he discussed his wife’s disappearance.

“It is horrendous because you, you people don’t just vanish into thin air. It’s absolutely impossible. So something has happened,” he said.

He went on to beg for the search for his partner to be stepped up.

“My plea now is personally, I want every house, every garage, every out building, the land scrutinised. I want it all searched. I want it all scrutinised, every piece of it. And I’m, you’re not going to appease me with anything else. That, that is what I want to happen.”

Searches Ms Bulley have entered a 16th day after her heartbroken husband said his “gut instinct” is that she is not in the river.

Lancashire Police said officers are keeping an “open mind” while continuing to appeal for information about Ms Bulley, who disappeared on January 27 while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.

The force is continuing to search the River Wyre towards the sea at Morecambe Bay, working on one hypothesis that the 45-year-old, from Inskip, could have fallen in.

Their search has been aided by specialists and divers from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue, and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, with sniffer dogs, drones, and police helicopters deployed.

Ms Bulley vanished while walking her springer spaniel Willow near the river, shortly after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

The mortgage adviser’s phone was found on a bench overlooking the river, still connected to a work call.

Her husband said he wants to keep “all options open” about her disappearance, but his “gut instinct” tells him she is not in the river.

Expand Close Candles are lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael’s Church in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Candles are lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael’s Church in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (PA)

He described Ms Bulley as “fun”, “loving”, “the most loyal friend you could ever have” and an “exceptional mum” who “absolutely adores our girls”.

“She’s just a pillar of strength to our family and without her, the hole is bigger than you can possibly imagine,” he told 5 News.

Mr Ansell said that although the family is going through “unprecedented hell”, hope that his partner will be found is “stronger than ever”.

Police have discounted foul play and are treating the incident as a missing person inquiry.

On Thursday, the focus of their search switched from St Michael’s to around 10 miles downstream where the river empties into the sea at Morecambe Bay, with patrol and rescue boats spotted in the area.