Nicola Bulley: partner of missing dog walker says ‘someone in village must know something’ as search enters 16th day

A member of the police search and rescue team waits at Shard Bridge for a boat to come down the River Wyre in Lancashire in the search for Nicola Bulley (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A member of the police search and rescue team waits at Shard Bridge for a boat to come down the River Wyre in Lancashire in the search for Nicola Bulley (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The husband of Nicola Bulley, the English mother of two who went missing while walking her dog more than two weeks ago, has said someone in the village must know something about her disappearance.

Speaking to Dan Walker on Channel 5, Paul Ansell said: “Whatever has happened in my eyes has to be somebody who, who knows the local area, who knows that. And the fact that nothing’s been seen or heard, I just truly believe that it’s something in the village.”

