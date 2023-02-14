A former detective crucial to the investigation of both the Jimmy Savile and Madeleine McCann cases is set to join the search for Nicola Bulley.

Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in a field near the river in St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January.

Journalist Mark Williams-Thomas, who both exposed the prolific sex offender and investigated the missing girl’s kidnap suspect Christian Brueckner, said he hoped to “dismiss some of the inaccuracies” aired by armchair detectives.

It comes as a witness has told police he saw two men acting suspiciously near the route Nicola Bulley regularly walked her dog on the day before she disappeared, it has been claimed.

The witness, who did not wish to share his account publicly, said he spotted the pair outside the church in St Michael’s on Wyre and on a nearby bridge on January 26.

A worker at a local garage said the witness gave information to police after officers asked to speak to anyone who had been in the area around the time the mother-of-two was last seen, according to The Sun.

The paper reported that police had requested footage from St Michael’s Garage that covered the 24 hours before Ms Bulley disappeared.

A garage worker, who did not wish to be named, said: “Two smartly dressed officers came in following up, a man and a woman.

“They wanted the CCTV from the day before Nicola vanished and to take statements of any activity we had seen from that day.

“These officers were different to the ones in uniform, they seemed very assertive.”

The worker reportedly said they knew the witness and were aware he had already gone to the police about what he saw at the local church.

“But he said he wanted to make sure they were chasing this up so I asked the officers about it and they said they were following it up,” they added.

The worker added: “Whether them collecting the CCTV from the same day is connected, I don’t know.”

He told how the witness said he saw one of the men the next day near the bridge, which is at the start of the footpath which Ms Bulley used almost daily on walks with her dog Willow.

The search for Ms Bulley enters its nineteenth day today.

Lancashire Police said officers were keeping an “open mind” while continuing to appeal for information about the incident.

Earlier this week police said they had opened 500 lines of inquiry in the case and were looking to talk to more than 700 drivers seen in the local area around the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

The force is continuing to search the River Wyre towards the sea at Morecambe Bay, working on one hypothesis that the 45-year-old mortgage adviser from nearby Inskip, could have fallen in.

Police have discounted foul play and are treating the incident as a missing person inquiry.

Ms Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, said he wants to keep “all options open” about her disappearance, but his “gut instinct” tells him she is not in the river.

Police insist they are not giving up the search in the river despite fewer police officers seen in the area of her disappearance.

Lancashire Constabulary said in their latest update that: “People may have seen less police activity around the river, but that’s not because we have stepped down our searches,

rather the focus of the search has moved further downstream and out towards the coast.”