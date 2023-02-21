| 9.2°C Dublin

Nicola Bulley disappearance: We need to talk about Tik Tok sleuths and the ‘Netflixification’ of serious crimes

Tanya Sweeney

Watching armchair detectives voice their conspiracy theories is a worrying development

Police officers conducting their search of the River Wyre for Nicola Bulley after she went missing in Lancashire. Her body has now been found. Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble/File Photo Expand
Nicola Bulley, whose body was found around a mile from where she disappeared. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire Expand
Flowers and a message tied to a bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, after police announced that the body recovered from the River Wyre on Sunday, was that of Nicola Bulley, who disappeared on January 27. Photo: Dave Nelson/PA Wire Expand
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson (right) of Lancashire Police with Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables (left) speaking at a press conference outside Lancashire Police Headquarters in Hutton near Preston after police recovered the body of Nicola Bulley on Sunday. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Expand

On the face of it, it’s hard to know why the case of Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old Lancashire woman who disappeared from a local riverbank after dropping her children to primary school, snagged so forcefully on the imaginations of so many.

As the timeline of her disappearance unfolded, the mystery began to deepen. Ms Bulley took a work call at 9.01am, mobile phone data placed her at a riverside bench at 9.30am, and her phone and dog were found 13 minutes later, while she appeared to have vanished. The case became a huge focus for the British media. And with it, the public’s interest took on a life of its own.

