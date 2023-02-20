| 10.5°C Dublin

Nicola Bulley disappearance: Body found in river near where mum of two vanished over three weeks ago

Nicola Bulley (45) went missing on January 27 after leaving her children to school. Photo: PA Expand
A police diving team at the River Wyre near St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, during the police search for missing woman Nicola Bulley. After yesterday's recovery, police said they were treating the death as unexplained. Photo: Jason Roberts/PA Wire Expand

Nicola Bulley (45) went missing on January 27 after leaving her children to school. Photo: PA

A police diving team at the River Wyre near St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, during the police search for missing woman Nicola Bulley. After yesterday's recovery, police said they were treating the death as unexplained. Photo: Jason Roberts/PA Wire

Nina Lloyd

A body was recovered from the River Wyre yesterday near where British mother-of-two Nicola Bulley went missing.

Lancashire Constabulary said a formal identification is yet to be carried out but the 45-year-old mortgage adviser’s family have been informed.

