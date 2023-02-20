| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Nicola Bulley: Body recovered from river confirmed as that of missing mum

Nicola Bulley. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Nicola Bulley. Photo: PA

Nicola Bulley. Photo: PA

Nicola Bulley. Photo: PA

A body found in the search for Nicola Bulley has been confirmed by police to be the mother-of-two.

The family of Ms Bulley have said they “will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments”, adding “that will never leave us”.

Most Watched

Privacy