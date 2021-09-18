NHS trust wins bid to overturn puberty drug ruling

An NHS trust in England has won a Court of Appeal bid to overturn a landmark ruling over the use of puberty-blocking drugs for children with gender dysphoria.

The High Court in London ruled last year it was “highly unlikely” that a child aged 13 or under would be able to consent to the hormone-blocking treatment and that it was “very doubtful” that a child of 14 or 15 would understand the long-term consequences.

The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the UK’s only gender identity development service for children, appealed against the ruling in June.

In a judgment yesterday, the Court of Appeal said it was “inappropriate” for the High Court to have given the guidance, finding it is up to doctors to “exercise their judgment” about whether their patients can properly consent.

In their ruling, three senior judges said: “The court was not in a position to generalise about the capability of persons of different ages to understand what is necessary for them to be competent to consent to the administration of puberty blockers.”

Lord Chief Justice Burnett said there may be occasions when an application to the court may be appropriate; for example, if there is a dispute between doctors or parents.

The original case was brought by Keira Bell – a 24-year-old woman who began taking puberty blockers when she was 16, before later “detransitioning” – and the mother of a teenager who is on the waiting list for treatment.

Following the ruling, Ms Bell said she was “surprised and disappointed” in the decision, but said she had no regrets in bringing the case.