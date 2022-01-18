NHS to start sacking health workers who have not had Covid jabs

The British National Health Service (NHS) will begin sacking workers who have failed to have the Covid vaccine in just over two weeks’ time, new guidance reveals.

All frontline staff are required to have had two jabs by April 1, meaning the first dose must have been administered by February 3.

More than 80,000 NHS staff – 6pc of the workforce –remain unvaccinated, despite repeated efforts to boost uptake.

Last week, the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives urged ministers to delay the rules, saying they could have a “catastrophic” impact on the delivery of services.

NHS guidance to employers says all frontline staff who have not been vaccinated should start being called into formal meetings from February 4, and warned that they face dismissal.

Dismissal notices will start being issued from that day, under the plans, with the notice period ending on March 31.

Roles covered by the new rules include porters, receptionists, and ward clerks, as well as doctors and nurses.

NHS managers are told they can redeploy frontline staff who will not be vaccinated into roles that do not involve direct patient contact.

But the guidance says employers do not have to be concerned with finding “suitable alternative employment” nor will redundancy payments be made to those who are dismissed.

Separate local guidance for GPs suggests creating different entrances and exits for unvaccinated staff, to avoid them crossing paths with patients.

The NHS guidance says organisations should warn regulators if they identify areas that are likely to be hit by staffing shortages that could threaten patient safety.

