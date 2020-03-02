NHS 'not for sale' as Johnson sets out goal for US trade deal

Talks are scheduled to start later this month. (stock photo)

Boris Johnson has again insisted the NHS will not be on the table in any free-trade deal with the US.

The British government claims it will get a €4bn boost and trade between the close allies will increase by €18bn if trade barriers between the UK and the US are removed.

Talks are scheduled to start later this month.

"We have the best negotiators in the business and, of course, we're going to drive a hard bargain to boost British industry," the prime minister said. "Trading Scottish smoked salmon for Stetson hats, we will deliver lower prices and more choice for our shoppers."

Among objectives outlined yesterday were a statement saying that UK negotiators would protect the National Health Service (NHS).

Mr Johnson previously acknowledged a mutually acceptable deal with US President Donald Trump would be tricky.

"I know that you guys are pretty tough negotiators," he told US Vice President Mike Pence last year.

