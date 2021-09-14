| 16.4°C Dublin

NHS apologises for pregnancy advice labelled ‘timehop to 1950s’

The NHS has apologised and removed guidance urging pregnant women to make a “special meal” for their partners so they do not feel “overlooked”.

Expectant mothers were advised in the NHS Start4Life online guide that the 22-week mark was a “good week to make a fuss of your partner”.

The official guide provided a link to “some tasty recipes you could try”, for fruit crumble, fish and chips and curry.

It led to immediate accusations of sexism, with campaigners descrbing it as “jaw-dropping” and a “timehop to the 1950s”.

Joeli Brearley, who founded Pregnant Then Screwed, an anti-discrimination group, said that the guidance made her “actually gasp”.

Last night, health officials backtracked and replaced the section with generic advice on well-being. (© Telegraph Media Group 2021)

