Plans to offer a new "water cremation" for the first time in the UK are on hold amid concerns about liquid remains of dead people making their way into the water system.

New 'water cremations' on hold amid fears of the 'yuck factor'

A council in the West Midlands has been granted planning permission to offer what it said is a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional cremation.

But there are concerns flushing the waste water used as part of the "alkaline hydrolysis" process down the sewers would prompt what a source described as "the yuck factor" from the public. Sandwell Council, in Oldbury, is working with British company Resomation to offer water cremation at Rowley Regis crematorium.

According to company founder Sandy Sullivan the waste water does not contain DNA from the dead person. His website explains: "The sterile liquid effluent is safely returned to the water cycle free from any traces of DNA."

The council said that it wants to offer people more choice, but a water firm covering the area said it is awaiting guidance from the British government on the matter. In March this year, Severn Trent refused the council a "trade effluent" permit - which dictates which substances can go into the sewers.

"The funeral industry is evolving and modernising, and we want to offer people more choice," said a Sandwell Council spokesman. "Water cremation is the next phase in this evolution, and would give people an option that is more environmentally friendly than traditional cremation."

But a source at Water UK said: "We are not convinced, and believe the technology needs to be explored in much greater depth.

"This is an absolute first in the UK.

"We have serious concerns about the public acceptability of this," they said. "It is the liquefied remains of the dead going into the water system.

"We don't think the public will like the idea," they added.

Irish Independent