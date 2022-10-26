New UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to rectify ‘mistakes’ of disastrous Truss tenure

Rishi Sunak resurrected Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove to the Cabinet while keeping Jeremy Hunt on as chancellor of the exchequer as he vowed to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership as he entered Downing Street.

The new UK prime minister, in his first day in the job yesterday culled nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers including Jacob Rees-Mogg before reviving the careers of ousted frontbenchers.

But he did try to also maintain continuity, seeking to reassure the markets as he kept Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after warning the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” in his first speech outside Number 10.

Chris Heaton-Harris was re-appointed as Northern Ireland minister. Mr Heaton-Harris last week said that if a government was not formed in the North by Friday, he would be “required by law” to call a fresh election.

But Mr Sunak also courted controversy by bringing Ms Braverman back into the cabinet as home secretary, six days after she lost the a job under Liz Truss over a breach of the ministerial code.

Mr Sunak was criticised for promising his government would have “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” but then reappointing the home secretary who had been forced from her role after a breach of the rules.

Boris Johnson loyalists who stayed close to Ms Truss, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, were among the 11 ministers who were out of government as Mr Sunak axed figures from Ms Truss’s cabinet.

Mr Raab was rewarded with deputy prime minister and justice secretary, roles he held under Mr Johnson before being sacked by Ms Truss for his support of Mr Sunak.

Penny Mordaunt came out of the reshuffle as Commons Leader, failing to win a promotion after she challenged Mr Sunak in the Tory leadership race, which he won without a vote being cast.

Therese Coffey, one of Ms Truss’s closest friends in Westminster, was demoted from deputy PM and health secretary to become environment secretary. James Cleverly was kept on as foreign secretary and Ben Wallace as defence secretary, showing Mr Sunak was not entirely breaking with the past two administrations.

Simon Hart was brought in as chief whip to restore party discipline, with Mr Sunak having warned the party: “Unite or die.”

More than an hour after Ms Truss defended her economic strategy in her farewell speech from Downing Street yesterday morning, Mr Sunak stood ­outside No 10 criticising her brief tenure. He said his predecessor, whose 49 days in office made her the shortest-lasting PM in history, was “not wrong” to want to drive up growth, describing it as a “noble aim”.

“But some mistakes were made,” he said. “Not born of ill will or bad intentions – quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless.

“I’ve been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister in part to fix them – and that work begins immediately.”

The cost of government borrowing dropped and the pound soared to the highest level since before Ms Truss’s disastrous mini-budget.

Mr Sunak (42) became the UK’s first Hindu PM, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years when he was officially appointed by King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Truss had used her valedictory speech to stress the need to be “bold” as she defended her tax-cutting ideals despite being forced to reverse most of her policies. She made no apologies for her mini-budget and stressed the need for lower taxes, before wishing Mr Sunak “every success, for the good of our country”.

After Mr Sunak was pictured shaking the king’s hand during a formal handover of power in which the monarch was “graciously pleased to accept” Ms Truss’s resignation, he sought to explain why he was now prime minister.

“Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis,” he warned, blaming the lingering aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s destabilising war in Ukraine.

He vowed to place “economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda”, after the financial chaos triggered by Ms Truss.

“This will mean difficult decisions to come,” he said, but he promised to repeat the “compassion” he showed ­during the coronavirus pandemic.

He entered Downing Street after winning the swift Conservative leadership contest on Monday, with rivals Mr Johnson and Ms Mordaunt pulling their campaigns before a single vote was cast.

Mr Johnson, who had plotted a comeback less than two months after he resigned following a series of scandals, offered his “congratulations” to Mr Sunak just after his speech ended.

As he became the third prime minister based on the mandate won by Mr Johnson in the 2019 general election, Mr Sunak vowed to deliver on that manifesto’s promises.

“All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands,” he said, having ruled out a general election in talks with MPs.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of Britons think Rishi Sunak will do a better job as Prime Minister than Liz Truss but he is also seen as out of touch, a new poll has found.

They also tend to think he will be an improvement on his old boss, Mr Johnson, with 41 pc saying so, compared to 30pc who think they will be about the same and only 15pc who think he will be worse.

The results came from a YouGov poll using the same questions researchers put to the public two months ago to see what they made of their new leader.

Half the 1,659 British adults polled believe Mr Sunak is competent, compared to 22 per cent who believe he is incompetent.

Only 13pc consider the new Tory leader – a wealthy man, married to the daughter of a billionaire – to be “in touch” with people.

A separate question found that just 24pc of adults think he understands the day-to-day challenges facing people, with 61pc thinking he does not.

This compares with 42pc who believe Keir Starmer, his Labour Opposition rival, is aware of the problems facing households although 40pc said he did not.

In a separate YouGov poll, it found the majority of the British public want a general election – even though 40pc are pleased Mr Sunak is the new prime minister.

The survey of 2,398 adults was conducted on Monday when Mr Sunak was appointed leader of the Conservative Party.

He took office amid widespread calls from Labour for a general election, and it appears that this is mirrored by the public.

More than half – 56pc – want Mr Sunak to call an early ­ballot, according to the survey.