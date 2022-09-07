New UK PM Liz Truss embarks on brutal clear-out of those who backed Sunak as allies get plum cabinet jobs

New UK prime minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street after meeting Queen Elizabeth and accepting her invitation to form a new government. Photo: Stefan Rousseau /PA

Liz Truss’s hopes of uniting her party after a fractious leadership contest were put at risk after she conducted a brutal cabinet clearout of supporters of rival Rishi Sunak in her first hours as prime minister.

The new PM constructed a top team of close allies, including Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and James Cleverly as foreign secretary, with hardline right-winger Suella Braverman – a supporter of the UK’s exit from the European Court of Human Rights – becoming home secretary and Therese Coffey appointed the UK’s first female deputy prime minister as well as taking the health brief.

We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face

Jacob Rees-Mogg was made business secretary after taking part in talks with energy companies on a package of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis, due to be unveiled tomorrow and expected to include a £2,500 price freeze for households costing £90bn (€105bn), as well as additional help for businesses.

Chris Heaton-Harris, the outgoing chief whip, is the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

One former minister spoke of fears that Ms Truss was creating a “cabinet of cronies”, putting personal loyalty to her over the competence needed at a time of virtually unprecedented crisis.

And former veterans minister Johnny Mercer accused her of favouring friends as he was sacked, alongside prominent cabinet Sunak backers Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, Steve Barclay and George Eustice.

The appointments meant that for the first time in UK history, none of the four great offices of state is held by a white man, in a move welcomed by Tories as a blow for “meritocracy”.

Expand Close New Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng outside Number 10 Downing Street. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp New Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng outside Number 10 Downing Street. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville

But the former minister said he was “worried that she is creating a cabinet of cronies, which will cause her the same problems that Boris Johnson had – in the end, people felt they didn’t need to support him”.

The minister added: “A lot of people were hoping she would be more inclusive. There are competent people who should be in the cabinet who won’t be, and we need the most competent people we can get at a time of such massive challenges.”

Read More

Shadow cabinet minister Peter Kyle said the decision to consign big hitters from earlier Tory administrations to the backbenches was an indication of deep rifts in Ms Truss’s party. “The Tory party is now ungovernable and incapable of governing,” he said.

Ms Truss moved to put her stamp on the government within minutes of arriving at No 10 after being appointed the UK’s third female PM by Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral.

Speaking on the steps of her new residence in a brief break between thunderous downpours, she acknowledged that the country faces tough times ahead, but said: “We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face.”

Expand Close New Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaving Downing Street after meeting the new prime minister Liz Truss. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp New Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaving Downing Street after meeting the new prime minister Liz Truss. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor

Borrowing a phrase coined by David Cameron in 2012, she said she would use tax cuts and reforms to create an “aspiration nation”, naming the economy, the energy crisis and the NHS as her top three priorities.

She spoke with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to restate the UK’s “steadfast support”.

And she received a call from US president Joe Biden, who reminded the new PM– who has tabled legislation to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol on post-Brexit border arrangements – of the need to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

Other appointments included former leadership contenders Penny Mordaunt as leader of the Commons and Kemi Badenoch as international trade secretary.

Expand Close Liz Truss meets Queen Elizabeth yesterday in Scotland. Photo: PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liz Truss meets Queen Elizabeth yesterday in Scotland. Photo: PA

Ms Truss’s confirmation as the UK’s 56th prime minister and third female holder of the post followed a truculent early-morning farewell speech from Mr Johnson, who wrongly claimed that the rules had been changed to remove him from office.

The outgoing PM promised his “fervent” support for his successor but undermined his own claim to be departing permanently from frontline politics by comparing himself to Roman general Cincinnatus, who was called from his farm to take on dictatorial rule at a time of crisis.