New ‘Tory sleaze’ claims as report says key aide to Liz Truss is paid through his own company instead of directly as government employee

Downing Steet did not deny that Liz Truss’s top aide gets payments through a private lobbying firm he set up in April. Photo: Stefan Rousseau

Downing Street has defended Liz Truss’s chief of staff, Mark Fullbrook, after it emerged he is being paid through his lobbying company instead of directly as a government employee.

Britain’s Cabinet Office said it is “not unusual” for a special adviser to join government “on secondment” and that his salary is paid to a “seconding company”. But the arrangement drew accusations of renewed “Tory sleaze” from opposition parties.

No 10 did not deny that Liz Truss’s top aide gets payments through Fullbrook Strategies, a private lobbying firm he set up in April, as the Sunday Times reported.

A spokesperson for Mr Fullbrook denied speculation that the arrangement allows him to pay less tax. The spokesperson said: “It was not put in place for tax purposes and Mr Fullbrook derives no tax benefit from it.”

A UK Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “All government employees are subject to the necessary checks and vetting, and all special advisers declare their interests in line with Cabinet Office guidance.”

Mr Fullbrook has already been in the headlines since starting his role as the most senior political appointee in government two weeks ago.

It emerged last week he was questioned as a witness as part of an FBI inquiry into alleged bribery in Puerto Rico.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the fact Mr Fullbrook was “on loan” from a lobbying firm “raises serious questions about the new prime minister’s judgment.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Liz Truss’s administration is proving to be nothing more than the same as Boris Johnson’s, miring itself in sleaze, not even a month into the job.”