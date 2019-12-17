New snowdrop discovered in Facebook photo

A new snowdrop identified from holiday snaps on Facebook and a "miracle berry" that alters your taste buds are among the plants and fungi discovered this year.

The Royal Botanic Gardens, in Kew, London, listed weird and wonderful plants and fungi first identified in 2019.

These include species that could help develop medicines or become favourites for plant lovers - but many are at risk of extinction from deforestation, agriculture and energy developments.

Also among the top 10 new finds are an "orchid" found in a waterfall which could be wiped out by a hydroelectric dam, a medicinal fungus growing on bamboo and an orange bloom named after the wife of the botanist who discovered it.

