| 1°C Dublin

Close

New royal on the block as Gabriella Windsor stands in for Prince William

This handout photograph issued by Buckingham Palace shows Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Mr Thomas Kingston after the announcement of their engagement. Picture: Alexandra Diez de Rivera/PA Wire Expand

Close

This handout photograph issued by Buckingham Palace shows Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Mr Thomas Kingston after the announcement of their engagement. Picture: Alexandra Diez de Rivera/PA Wire

This handout photograph issued by Buckingham Palace shows Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Mr Thomas Kingston after the announcement of their engagement. Picture: Alexandra Diez de Rivera/PA Wire

This handout photograph issued by Buckingham Palace shows Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Mr Thomas Kingston after the announcement of their engagement. Picture: Alexandra Diez de Rivera/PA Wire

Emily Atkinson

Lady Gabriella Windsor has taken her first strides into public life in the shoes of her cousin Prince William as his stand for the funeral of the former King of Greece.

Accompanied by the Princess Royal, Lady Gabriella, 41, daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, was asked to represent the future king at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens.

Most Watched

Privacy