New role for Harry at think tank examining the media

Harry said he considers misinformation in the media to be a 'humanitarian issue'

Britain’s Prince Harry has landed another new position – at a US think tank looking into misinformation and disinformation in the media.

Harry, announcing he is to join the Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder, voiced his concerns over an “avalanche of misinformation” caused by digital media.

He will join 14 other commissioners and three co-chairs in conducting a six-month study on the state of the media in the US.

Among the other commissioners is Kathryn Murdoch, the wife of Rupert Murdoch’s son James.

The duke’s position will be part-time and will involve regular meetings over the next several months, the institute said.

Harry spoke of being “eager” to take up his newest role in tackling a problem he considers a “humanitarian issue”.

In a statement, he said: “The experience of today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in.

“It’s my belief that this is a humanitarian issue – and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders.

“I’m eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis.”

On Tuesday it was announced that Harry would also take up the role of chief impact officer at US professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp.

Harry spoke of being “really excited” to be joining the company and that his goal was to “lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations”.

Alexi Robichaux, chief executive of BetterUp, said he had been “impressed” with Harry’s “incredible attitude” following his appointment.

The duke is focusing on “helping to change the dialogue around mental health”, and his royal title is not used in the workplace, he added.

Harry’s newest position comes more than a fortnight after the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple both criticised the British media.

Harry said the UK tabloid media was “bigoted” and created a “toxic environment” of “control and fear”.

Read More

Online Editors