New records show controversial MP Boris Johnson paid €46,000 an hour for speech he gave in India

Controversial Brexiteer Boris Johnson was paid £40,000 (€46,000) an hour for giving a speech to an Indian magazine company, parliamentary records show.

The former British foreign secretary got nearly £123,000 for a three-hour engagement with 'India Today' on March 2.

Transport and accommodation were also provided by the New Delhi-based company, Living Media India Limited.

He was also paid £38,250 plus VAT by Citigroup for another two-and-a-half hour speech 10 days later, the register revealed.

This means he earned more than £160,000 (€185,000) for the two addresses. Mr Johnson, the MP for Ruislip, west London, earns £275,000 a year for a weekly column in the 'Daily Telegraph' in addition to his parliamentary salary of £79,468.

The latest register also shows he received an £8,000 donation from digger company JCB in March.

It came a month after another £15,000 donation from the firm and two months after he gave a Brexit speech at its headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire, in January, when he was given a further £10,000 donation.

Mr Johnson, who is widely thought to be preparing a bid to succeed Theresa May as Conservative Party leader, is also shown to have a 20pc interest in a home in Somerset. He was recently judged to have breached Commons rules by failing to declare the house within the required time limit.

