New post-Brexit blue UK passport hailed as 'icon of British identity' to be made in EU

Independent.ie

The boss of a British passport manufacturer said he was disappointed the UK Government had decided the new post-Brexit blue document will be made in France.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/new-postbrexit-blue-uk-passport-hailed-as-icon-of-british-identity-to-be-made-in-eu-36731728.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36432669.ece/af3cb/AUTOCROP/h342/POLITICS%20Passp%20Read-Only.jpg