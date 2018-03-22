New post-Brexit blue UK passport hailed as 'icon of British identity' to be made in EU
The boss of a British passport manufacturer said he was disappointed the UK Government had decided the new post-Brexit blue document will be made in France.
Martin Sutherland, chief executive of De La Rue - which makes the current passport - told BBC Radio 4's Today: "I find that a disappointing and surprising decision.
"I think we have heard over the last few weeks and months ministers more than happy to come on the media and talk about the blue passports and the fact that the blue passport is an icon of British identity.
"Now this icon of British identity is going to be manufactured in France."
Online Editors