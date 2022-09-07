New PM Liz Truss uses her first speech to pledge UK will ‘ride out economic storm’

New UK prime minister Liz Truss said the country would ride out the economic storm as she promised a multibillion-pound package of help with energy bills, pledged to slash taxes and appointed allies to her new-look cabinet.

In her first speech in the role, she acknowledged there were “severe global headwinds” caused by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine but the UK should not be daunted by the challenges it faces. She promised a package of reforms to “transform Britain”, including measures to boost growth and put the NHS “on a firm footing”.

Tackling the soaring cost of energy for households and businesses is one of her immediate priorities, and she is expected to announce a plan to freeze bills this week.

Speaking in Downing Street, she said: “I’m confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.”

Ms Truss became prime minister in Balmoral after an audience with Queen Elizabeth, who had earlier received Boris Johnson’s resignation.

While Mr Johnson had delivered his farewell speech in sunshine, Ms Truss had to dodge torrential showers in Westminster for her address from a podium outside No 10.

She vowed to create an “aspiration nation”, tackling the issues that have been holding Britain back for years by building “roads, homes and broadband faster”. In an echo of Winston Churchill, she promised “action this day” to deliver her plans.

She will face her first session of Prime Minister’s Questions today and is expected to announce her energy package tomorrow.

A government source confirmed a report in The Times that the energy bill freeze will be around the £2,500 mark – more than £500 above the current price cap but £1,000 less than the limit due to be imposed in October – although an insider in the Truss camp said “nothing is finalised yet”.

The plan is based on the current £1,971 energy price cap plus the £400 universal handout announced under Mr Johnson’s government.

Help is also expected for business customers struggling with soaring bills which are not covered by the existing energy price cap in England, Scotland and Wales.

Ms Truss said her early priorities included “a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform” and “get Britain working again”. She also promised health reforms so “people can get doctor’s appointments and the NHS services they need”.



New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will play a leading role in delivering her economic reforms. His appointment followed a cull of former ministers who were loyal to Ms Truss’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak, with ex-deputy prime minister Dominic Raab the highest profile casualty.

Other senior ministerial appointments included Therese Coffey as deputy prime minister, while James Cleverly became foreign secretary and Suella Braverman is home secretary. But Nadine Dorries turned down the offer to stay on as culture secretary, while former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said he had also rejected a cabinet post.

Ms Truss paid tribute to Mr Johnson, saying that “history will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister”.