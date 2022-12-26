| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

New pilot (72) mistakes motorway for runway in the UK

The man (72) mistook lights on the A1 motorway in the UK for the lights on the runway Photo: Google Maps Expand

Close

The man (72) mistook lights on the A1 motorway in the UK for the lights on the runway Photo: Google Maps

The man (72) mistook lights on the A1 motorway in the UK for the lights on the runway Photo: Google Maps

The man (72) mistook lights on the A1 motorway in the UK for the lights on the runway Photo: Google Maps

Emily Atkinson

An inexperienced pilot confused a motorway for a runway while out on his first solo flight at nighttime before accidentally descending to around 300ft.

A report into the incident reveals that the 72-year-old mistook lights on the A1 motorway for the lights on the landing strip on January 9, 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy