New evidence linking Prince Andrew with his alleged victim, claims lawyer

New evidence that links Prince Andrew with his alleged victim is set to emerge after other women indicated they were prepared to testify against him, it has been claimed.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an accuser of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, filed a lawsuit in New York this week, accusing the prince of “rape in the first degree”.

Her lawyer, David Boies, said his team was preparing to present fresh testimony that would throw further doubt on Andrew’s account.

“I think you will see additional evidence; for example, you’ve heard some testimony about other girls who saw Andrew with Virginia, and there will be additional testimony about that from the same woman, but from some other women too,” he said.

Mr Boies was referring to Johanna Sjoberg, the only other accuser to have come forward publicly to allege sexual contact with the prince.

Ms Sjoberg accused him of groping her by taking a Spitting Image puppet of himself and placing its hand on her breast in London in 2001.

Ms Sjoberg, who was a student in Florida at the time, claims late financier Epstein ordered her to “entertain” the prince.

She also claims that in mid-1999, she and Ms Giuffre accompanied Epstein to visit Andrew at Balmoral.

Ms Sjoberg (41) has previously expressed a willingness to testify to US authorities about the alleged abuse.

Her lawyer would not comment on claims she would testify on Ms Giuffre’s behalf, saying only she was trying to “move past the trauma”.

The prince (61) is at Balmoral with Queen Elizabeth this week, having arrived on Tuesday evening.

He is said to have left for Scotland with his former wife, the Duchess of York, hours before a US summons was approved by a court clerk and sent to Royal Lodge, his Windsor home.

He is understood to have 21 days to respond or face “judgment by default”.

Andrew says he has no recollection of meeting Ms Giuffre, who is now 38, despite the existence of a photo showing him with his arm around her at a London townhouse. He also denies sleeping with her.

“You’re not going to find anybody who was present in the room when they [are alleged to have] had sex,” Mr Boies said.

“Epstein taped all these sexual encounters, but those tapes have disappeared and I don’t think anybody’s going to find them.

“What you will have is more evidence that refutes his [Andrew’s] assertion that he never knew her, or as his most recent modification has it, that he doesn’t recall meeting her.

“He’s going to have a very difficult time when his deposition is taken, because now he’s got to answer questions under oath and there will be lots of difficult questions.”

On launching her legal action, Ms Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to Andrew and sexually abused on three separate occasions when she was 17 in London, New York and the US Virgin Islands.

Ghislaine Maxwell is prepared to give evidence on behalf of the prince should the case ever reach court, The Telegraph revealed yesterday.

However, the socialite, who is currently languishing in jail awaiting trial in November on sex trafficking charges, would herself need to be cleared of wrongdoing if her evidence is to be considered credible.

Mr Boies (80) said his team had tried to make contact with Andrew’s representatives for five years, but have never received a reply.

“I have a hard time understanding this,” he said. “They don’t have to admit anything, it doesn’t cost them anything, but is just a way to avoid litigation right now.

“They may have thought I was just bluffing and if they called our bluff we wouldn’t sue them. Anyone who knows me knows I don’t bluff.

“There’s no question he [Andrew] feels he is above the law. But he is not, and somebody should have told him that.”

The prince’s team has declined to comment on the lawsuit. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)