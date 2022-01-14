New claims of Downing Street parties on night before Prince Philip’s funeral

Out of sight: Boris Johnson will be limiting his contacts after a family member tested positive

Fresh claims have emerged that two parties were held in Downing Street the night before Queen Elizabeth sat alone at her husband Prince Philip’s funeral.

The events are said to have taken place on the evening of April 16 last year during a period of public mourning when coronavirus restrictions were in force.

At the time, England was in step two of the government’s road map out of lockdown, which limited socialising to groups of six people or two households outdoors.

The Telegraph reported that advisers and civil servants gathered after work for two separate events on the Friday night.

They were to mark the departure of James Slack, Boris Johnson’s former director of communications, and of one of his personal photographers, the newspaper said.

It cited a No 10 spokesperson as saying Mr Johnson was not in Downing Street that day. He is said to have been at Chequers, his rural retreat.

The newspaper reported accounts from witnesses who said alcohol was consumed and guests danced to music.

The two events are said to have started separately and later merged.

Mr Slack gave a farewell speech after finishing work, with some colleagues joining via video link, the Telegraph reported.

It is alleged that alcohol was opened and the group later moved into the Downing Street garden.

The second gathering, for Mr Johnson’s personal photographer, was reported to have taken place in the No 10 basement.

This group also later headed to the garden, the newspaper said, and the parties merged. The celebrations are said to have continued into the early hours of the morning.

The Telegraph said it had been told that around 30 people attended both events combined.

At the time, government guidance stated: “You must not socialise indoors except with your household or support bubble.

“You can meet outdoors, including in gardens, in groups of six people or two households.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said of Mr Slack’s event: “On his last day he gave a farewell speech to thank each team for the work they had done to support him, both those who had to be in the office for work and on a screen for those working from home.”

The spokesperson offered no further comment on the allegations that a farewell gathering was held for Mr Johnson’s personal photographer.

Prince Philip, the queen’s husband of 74 years, died aged 99 last April and his funeral was held during the pandemic and complied with coronavirus restrictions within the confines of Windsor Castle.

The monarch poignantly sat alone in a face mask, socially distanced from her loved ones.

Earlier, police said they will not investigate alleged lockdown parties in Downing Street while an internal inquiry is being conducted.

London’s Metropolitan force said it was its policy to not “normally investigate” breaches of the lockdown rules “long” after they were alleged to have happened.

It said it was in regular contact with the Cabinet Office over an inquiry into alleged lockdown parties at No 10 and it would consider any evidence of potentially criminal behaviour the inquiry finds.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is conducting an inquiry into a series of alleged lockdown-breaching events and is not expected to report until at least next week.

Mr Johnson apologised on Wednesday for attending a party in May 2020 in the Downing Street garden.

Yesterday, he pulled out of a visit to a vaccination centre in Lancashire, where he would have faced questions from the media about his actions.

He said a family member had tested positive for the coronavirus.