New book alleges ‘princessy’ Meghan reprimanded Harry’s pals over transgender and feminism jokes

Meghan Markle “reprimanded” Prince Harry’s friends over jokes about transgender people and feminism in the early stages of their relationship, according to claims in a new biography.

The book by Tom Bower, called Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, alleges that some of the old Etonions thought Meghan was “princessy” and had no sense of humour.

The Duke had invited 16 friends to a shooting party at Sandringham, shortly after his relationship with Meghan was revealed in November 2016, and was looking forward to the jokes, banter and drinking, Bower suggests in an extract published in The Times.

“He had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction,” the book says. “Their jokes, involving sexism, feminism and transgender people, ricocheted around the living rooms and dining rooms.

“Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values.”

Bower claims: “Again and again she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG what about HER?’ said one; ‘Harry must be f***ing nuts’.”

When Prince Harry and Meghan travelled to Jamaica a few months later, in March 2017, for the wedding of one of his oldest friends, many friends were again disappointed in the actress, according to claims in the book.

Some friends said Meghan quibbled about the food and was “princessy”, refusing to engage with Harry’s friends, it is alleged. “She wasn’t interested in us,” one is quoted as saying.

The Duchess is also accused of frustrating staff during a photoshoot for Reitmans, a Canadian clothing brand, in March 2016, a few months before she met Prince Harry.

“She longed to be the face of Ralph Lauren, not Reitmans,” according to Bower. A year later, for a second photoshoot at a hotel in Montreal, Meghan criticised the hotel’s Tempurpedic bathrobe and slippers, it is claimed.

She was also heard complaining about “the production, the clothes, the style and the script”.

“She wanted Dior,” the book alleges. “The tea was the wrong blend and the vegan green juice was warm.”

The actress was always “sighing, huffing and rolling her eyes at things,” Bower writes. The “only consolation” was Meghan’s performance. “In front of the lens she transformed herself into a warm, glamorous icon,” the book claims.

The latest extract of the book was published as the Duke was due to invoke the “memories and legacy” of Nelson Mandela today, when he addresses the United Nations as keynote speaker on food security and climate change. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not respond to requests for comment.

