'Never make a decision on an empty stomach'

Making important decisions on an empty stomach can lead to poor choices, according to new research.

Scientists at the University of Dundee found that hunger significantly altered people's decision-making, making them impatient and more likely to settle for a small reward that arrives sooner than a larger one promised at a later date.

The research, published in 'Psychonomic Bulletin and Review', suggests being hungry changes preferences for rewards entirely unrelated to food and may carry over into other kinds of decisions, such as financial or interpersonal ones. Benjamin Vincent, who carried out the study, said: "People generally know that when they are hungry they shouldn't really go food shopping because they are more likely to make choices that are either unhealthy or indulgent.

"This could have an impact on other kinds of decisions as well."

A group of 50 people were tested twice for the study - once when they had eaten normally and once having not eaten anything that day.

When hungry, people expressed a stronger preference for smaller hypothetical rewards to be given immediately rather than larger ones that would arrive later.

