Netflix will be ‘moved on’ if it tries to film Harry and Meghan at queen’s celebrations

Netflix camera crews have not been accredited for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, and will be “moved on” if they set up to film Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from public areas.

The streaming service, rumoured to be making a documentary about the Sussexes, will not be among the official broadcast crews attending the British monarch’s jubilee celebrations. Media outlets from around the world will be attending the four-day bank holiday events, with the largest British and American networks setting up hubs outside Buckingham Palace for their lead hosts and guests to film.

Others will film royal arrivals at St Paul’s Cathedral, Trooping the Colour and the Sunday afternoon pageant from official positions, having been cleared by security and authorised to do so.

A source has confirmed that Netflix will not be among them. While they would be able to travel to public areas along with any well-wishers, should streaming service crews attempt to set up professional camera tripods or lighting to film the

royal family they will be “moved on” by jubilee stewards, the source said.

Key events for the jubilee, including the Saturday night concert and the pageant, are to be broadcast by the BBC, which holds the rights.

Prince Harry and Meghan have previously welcomed Netflix crews to join them at events including the Invictus Games in The Hague, where dozens of cameras operated by accredited teams filmed them meeting competitors and their families.

During a visit to New York in September, the couple were flanked by cameras and Prince Harry was photographed with a wire sticking out of his pocket, thought to be from a microphone. The couple are reported to have welcomed Netflix crews into their California home for a fly-on-the-wall series, with filming already taking place over months.

Royal sources have been deeply wary of any Netflix involvement in the Platinum Jubilee after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this month finally confirmed they would be bringing their children to Britain to help celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

It will be the first time their daughter Lilibet has visited the UK or met the queen, and comes ahead of the planned publication of Prince Harry’s autobiography.

Harry and Meghan recently made a private visit to the queen at Windsor, en route to The Hague where Heart of Invictus was filmed, before Prince Harry told US breakfast television about the trip and his concerns about the “people around” his grandmother.

In Sept 2020, a spokesman for the couple emphatically denied they would be taking part in a reality-style show for Netflix.

However, a Hollywood insider has since told US tabloid Page Six that filming is under way.

A spokesman for the couple declined to comment on the latest claim, although one source noted that Harry and Meghan had “several projects in various stages of development at Netflix”.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has asked the organisers of the Platinum Jubilee pageant not to “over-egg” the queen and her family, out of consideration for anti-royalists.

Pageant planners have been instructed to avoid “over-glorifying or over-egging”, or excessive “aggrandising” during the Sunday grand finale, the director has said.

David Zolkwer said the final performance was designed “not to take itself quite so seriously”.

