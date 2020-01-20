Netflix signals interest in working with royal couple
Streaming giant Netflix has confirmed it would be interested in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The couple's decision to step away from royalty means they are free to strike lucrative contracts and experts have speculated they could soon follow in the footsteps of their friends Barack and Michelle Obama.
The Obamas agreed a production deal with Netflix to make TV and film projects and now Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, has said he would be interested in working with the soon-to-be former royals.
Speaking at an LA event, he said: "Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, sure."
Following the Sussexes' bombshell announcement that they would be standing back from royal duties, it was reported Meghan had already signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity.
And last week video emerged of Harry highlighting his wife's talents to Disney chief executive Robert Iger during the European première of 'The Lion King' in July.
He said: "You do know she does voiceovers?"
Iger replied: "I did not know that," and the duke went on to say: "You seem surprised. She's really interested."
Harry and Meghan are likely to be highly sought after in whichever field they enter.
Former 'Suits' actress Meghan's combination of royalty and Hollywood glamour means she will not be short of offers should she choose to follow the Obamas or the Clintons in writing a memoir, or about topics she is passionate about such as women's empowerment.
For Harry, it has been predicted the lecture circuit would give him a chance to share his experience of travelling the world, while his time in the military means he is no stranger to leading others.
Irish Independent
