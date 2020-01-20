Netflix signals interest in working with royal couple

Streaming giant Netflix has confirmed it would be interested in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Streaming giant Netflix has confirmed it would be interested in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple's decision to step away from royalty means they are free to strike lucrative contracts and experts have speculated they could soon follow in the footsteps of their friends Barack and Michelle Obama.

The Obamas agreed a production deal with Netflix to make TV and film projects and now Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, has said he would be interested in working with the soon-to-be former royals.

Speaking at an LA event, he said: "Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, sure."

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In