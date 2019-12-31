Thousands of children have been investigated by police for "sexting" offences in the past three years, new figures show.

Nearly 6,500 children investigated by police for sexting since 2017

There have been 6,499 cases of children under 14 investigated for taking or sharing indecent images of themselves or other minors since 2017, according to data obtained by the Guardian under the Freedom of Information Act (FoI).

Figures from some 27 police forces in England and Wales show 306 cases of children under the age of 10 being investigated around sexting, of whom 17 were aged six, nine were five years old and four were just four.

All were classified as suspects despite being below the age of criminal responsibility - meaning no action could be taken against them.

The FoI figures showed a rise in police investigations for such offences, from 183 a month in 2017 to 241 a month in 2019 so far.

Only 30 of the 6,499 cases resulted in a charge, caution or summons for the child.

Most probes were dropped because it was not in the public interest to take formal action, according to the Guardian, a decision usually taken when the sexting is consensual.

Guidance to help officers respond in a proportionate way to sexting was published in 2016.

It enabled forces to deal with offences without criminalising children by introducing Outcome 21, which allows police to record a crime as having happened but no formal action is to be taken.

It can only be used in cases where there is no evidence of exploitation, grooming or malicious intent.

Of the 6,499 cases, the Guardian said the overwhelming majority were classed as Outcome 21.

PA Media