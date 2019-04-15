Navy sailors test positive for cocaine

Seven sailors have been expelled from a British navy submarine after testing positive for cocaine.

Seven sailors have been expelled from a British navy submarine after testing positive for cocaine.

Crew members from HMS Talent, which is armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, were removed from the submarine after the Class A drug was found in their system while on duty last week.

The sailors failed a compulsory drugs test the morning after they attended a drug-fuelled party, as the 5,300-tonne submarine was preparing for a sensitive mission to track Russian submarine movements in the North Sea and the Arctic Circle.

Senior navy officers ordered that the sailors be handed over to military police after navy doctors had confirmed the results.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the incident, describing the soldiers' actions as "incompatible" with military service because it "reduces operational effectiveness".

"This is a major embarrassment for top brass. It takes years to train submariners to perform highly skilled and highly sensitive roles at sea and the navy has just lost seven guys due to one night of stupidity," a navy source told the 'Mail on Sunday'.

HMS Talent had been due to sail from Devonport on Friday, but the 280ft-long boat was still at the Plymouth base over the weekend.

The submarine is designed to attack surface ships and performs a surveillance role.

Irish Independent