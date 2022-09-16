‘Natural empathy and warmth’ – the royal with the touch to become perfect peacemaker between Princes Harry and William

It was only a month after Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview when he faced the prospect of seeing his family at the funeral of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband.

Barely on speaking terms with his brother, Prince William, having said he felt “trapped” in the monarchy and much more besides, it was the tensest of returns as he was reunited with his family to remember his grandfather.

Yet there was one person in the family who tried to make things easier.

Along with Harry’s sister-in-law Kate, who acted as peacemaker after the service at St George’s Chapel, it was Prince Edward’s wife Sophie who sought out Prince Harry and chatted to him at length.

With emotions running high, as ever it was the former public relations executive who ensured the burial of Prince Philip in April 2021 was not overshadowed by Oprah-induced in-fighting.

She has got the empathy and warmth that maybe people who grew up in that family don’t naturally have

If reports are true, it was not the first time Sophie (57) had stepped in to soothe tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan, on the one side, and the rest of the royal family on the other.

Cracks had already started appearing in Harry and Meghan’s relationship with their royal relatives when son Archie was born in May 2019.

While others left it to their diary secretaries to arrange visits to the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, Sophie apparently drove from her nearby Bagshot Park home to become the first in the family to greet the new arrival.

Expand Close (Left to right) Prince Harry with Meghan behind Kate and Prince William follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Left to right) Prince Harry with Meghan behind Kate and Prince William follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall

“She has got the empathy and warmth that maybe people who grew up in that family don’t naturally have,” a source said. “Normal people would think: this is what you do. You go; you make sure the new mum is OK and see the baby.”

Little wonder, then, the task of ensuring Prince Harry and Meghan are made to feel part of this week’s sombre proceedings appears to have again fallen to Sophie, the woman Queen Elizabeth II regarded as a second daughter.

That’s why she’s the Queen’s favourite daughter-in-law – she’s down to earth and just gets on with it

Chosen to accompany Meghan (41) in the car to Westminster Hall for Wednesday’s lying-in-state service, Sophie will once again travel with her to Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey while their husbands follow the late queen’s coffin on foot.

When Harry, Meghan, William and Kate were known as the “fab four”, Meghan would have been expected to travel to such an occasion with Kate.

Expand Close Meghan Markle with members of the public at Windsor Castle. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Meghan Markle with members of the public at Windsor Castle. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

But Kate is now required to accompany King Charles’s wife Camilla, who is the Queen Consort.

According to one of Sophie’s former aides, she is made for the role of mediator.

“That’s why she’s the Queen’s favourite daughter-in-law – she’s down to earth and just gets on with it,” the aide said.

“She understands what Harry and Meghan are going through.”

Another relation playing a pivotal role in “pulling” Princes William and Harry through the mourning process is their cousin Peter Phillips.

Having acted as arbiter during Prince Philip’s funeral, he will again join them for the procession for the queen’s final journey on Monday.

“Peter is used to acting as a bit of a buffer,” said a friend. “He’ll play that role again in a bid to pull them along together.”