‘Natural empathy and warmth’ – the royal with the touch to become perfect peacemaker between Princes Harry and William

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, meets the public in Manchester yesterday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Expand

Camilla Tominey

It was only a month after Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview when he faced the prospect of seeing his family at the funeral of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband.

Barely on speaking terms with his brother, Prince William, having said he felt “trapped” in the monarchy and much more besides, it was the tensest of returns as he was reunited with his family to remember his grandfather.

