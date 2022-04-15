Mystery of human lifespan may finally be solved

Researchers believe the study opens the door to understanding the ageing process, and the inevitability and timing of death. Stock photo

The mystery of why humans die at around 80 while other mammals live far shorter or longer lives may finally have been solved by scientists.

Humans and animals die after amassing a similar number of genetic mutations, researchers have found, suggesting the speed of DNA errors is critical in determining the lifespan of a species.

There are huge variations in the lifespan of mammals in the animal kingdom, from South Asian rats, which live for just six months, to bowhead whales, which can survive for 200 years.

Previously, experts have suggested size is the key to longevity, with smaller animals burning up energy more quickly, requiring a faster cell turnover that causes a speedier decline.

But a new study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge suggests the speed of genetic damage could be the key to survival, with long-living animals successfully slowing down their rate of DNA mutations regardless of their size.

Genetic changes, known as somatic mutations, occur in all cells and are largely harmless, but some can start a cell on the path to cancer.

The researchers believe the study opens the door to understanding the ageing process.

