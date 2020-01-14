Mystery of £20 bundles found in village since 2014 solved
Bundles of £2,000 (€2,300) in cash found by residents of a former pit village were secretly left there by two "Good Samaritans" who had received "unexpected windfalls", police have said.
From 2014 to November 2019, 13 packages of £20 notes were discovered in plain sight in the streets of Blackhall Colliery in Co Durham, north England.
In each case the bundles were handed over to the police, who yesterday said that they had got to the bottom of the £26,000 (€30,000) enigma.
A spokesman said that two generous individuals with an "emotional connection" to the village had wanted to give something back, after receiving "unexpected windfalls".
The spokesman added that the individuals had come forward but have both chosen to remain anonymous.
Detective Constable John Forster said: "I'm really pleased we can now definitively rule out the money being linked to any crime. All the previous bundles have been returned to the finder."
Irish Independent