Prince Harry has revealed that he met up with his future wife in a London supermarket in the early days of their relationship and the couple pretended not to know each other.

He has also said that he knew he wanted to leave the British royal family as early as his 20s, saying the impact of the life on his late mother, Princess Diana, influenced his feelings.

In an appearance on Dax Shepard's The Armchair Expert podcast, Harry said he quickly realised he didn't want a job as a royal once he reached adulthood.

And he had a lighter story to share, on how he and his now-wife shared one of their first dates.

He said: “The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending as though we didn’t know each other, texting each other from the other ends of the aisle.

“There were people looking at me, giving me all of these weird looks, coming up to say hi or whatever but there I am texting her whilst we’re shopping, asking if this is the right thing and she’s replying ‘No, you want the parchment paper’.

“It was nice with a baseball cap on looking down at the floor, walking along the street and trying to stay incognito.

“Not sure how many times I’ve done that, trying to walk down the street and stay incognito is like ‘whoa signpost, someone’s dog’, it’s amazing how much chewing gum you see and how many shoes.

“So living here (in Los Angeles) now I can actually lift my head and I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so have hers, you can walk around feeling a little bit more free, I can take Archie on the back of my bicycle, I would never have had the chance to do that.”

On a serious note, he was asked by the host on what it felt like to visit places in the British Commonwealth where people in "worse situations" had "more freedom" than he did.

"It's the job, right? Grin and bear it, get on with it," Harry said in response. He added: "In my early 20s, it was a case of, 'I don't want this job, I don't want to be here, I don't want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum'."

Harry said he thought he would never be able to "settle down" while he was in the role, fearing that history would repeat itself. "How am I ever going to settle down, have a wife and a family, when I know that it's going to happen again?" he recalled thinking. "Because I know, I've seen behind the curtain. I've seen the business model, I know how the operation runs and how it works, and I don't want to be a part of this."

The 36-year-old has spoken out on several occasions regarding the impact of the sudden death of his mother, the Princess of Wales, when he was 12 years old. During the podcast, he said that once he started "doing therapy" it was like a "bubble was burst".

"I plucked my head out of the sand, gave it a good shake off, and I was like okay. You are in this position of privilege, stop complaining, stop thinking as though you want something different, make this different," he said.

Harry explained that he thought he couldn't "get out" of the role and instead asked himself: "How are you going to do this differently, how are you going to make your mum proud, how are you going to use this platform to really affect change and be able to give people that confidence to be able to change their own lives?"

He also said he wants to “break the cycle” of the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing with his own children.

Harry, who is expecting a daughter with wife Meghan and is already father to son Archie, aged two, compared his life to “a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo”.

“There is no blame. I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you’.”

He added: “It’s hard to do but for me it comes down to awareness. I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go ‘OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?’

“And here I am, I moved my whole family to the US, that wasn’t the plan but sometimes you’ve got make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first.”

He compared living under scrutiny as a member of the royal family to the 1998 film The Truman Show, starring Jim Carrey as a man oblivious to the fact that his entire life is a TV show, and to being an animal in a zoo.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their positions as senior royals at the beginning of 2020, leaving the UK for Canada then the US. Since leaving the UK, Harry accepted a new role at coaching and mental health company BetterUp as chief impact officer.