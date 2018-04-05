News Britain

Thursday 5 April 2018

'My strength is growing daily' - Poisoning victim Yulia Skripal releases statement

Sergei Skripal’s daughter Yulia is said to be improving in hospital after the poisoning
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain last month along with her father, a former Russian double agent, issued a statement on Thursday saying the "entire episode is somewhat disorientating".

"I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily," the 33-year-old said in the statement issued on her behalf by London police.

"I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence."

Reuters

