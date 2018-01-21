A man has been arrested after an eight-year-old girl was stabbed to death in a "domestic incident", police said.

My 'little girl' was stabbed, shocked mothers told neighbours after knife attack

Mylee Billingham was named by police on Sunday as the schoolgirl who died in hospital after being found critically wounded in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Saturday night.

A 54-year-old man found with stab injuries at the bungalow in Valley View after what West Midlands Police said was a "domestic incident" has been arrested and is fighting for his life in hospital. Graham Greatrex, 74, told how emergency services rushed to the quiet street at 9.15pm.

Police tape around a property in Brownhills, near Walsall, where a child was discovered seriously wounded on Saturday night and died a short time later in hospital. Matthew Cooper/PA Wire

Mr Greatrex, who lives a few doors from the crime scene, told the Press Association that as he helped the mother she said a man had "stabbed my little girl". He added: "She was in shock and she couldn't say anything else."

Undated family handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of Mylee Billingham. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

On Sunday the home was being searched by forensics experts in the cordoned-off, one-storey dwelling, which is believed to belong to the local authority. It was one of a row of terraced bungalows in the street.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are still at the early stages of understanding exactly what happened and why - but I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation." Mr Greatrex said a man had lived there for the past six months after the previous occupier, a woman, had died.

But he said he did not know the current occupant.

He added: "It was a bit of a shock. You can't imagine it happening on our doorstep, especially when it's a little girl."

Other neighbours said they were also stunned at news that a child had died. Bob Weir, who lives two doors away from the bungalow where the stabbing happened, said he had initially thought the incident was drug-related.

Mr Weir, 72, added that a middle-aged man lived at the now sealed-off property, apparently on his own. The pensioner told reporters: "I didn't hear until this morning what it was and I was absolutely shocked - I didn't know the bloke who lived there and he hadn't lived there long, maybe six months, if that.

"There were police cars both sides of the road, ambulances ... all sorts. I thought it was something to do with drugs. "I didn't know there were any kids in there. I thought he just lived on his own. I never saw a girl or a woman there." Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: "I only knew the guy to say hello to and I think he was married and was living there on his own.

"I didn't hear anything before the police got here. "It's really sad. This is not the sort of area where you hear of anybody being stabbed."

Press Association