The mother of a teenage girl who died after "taking two pills" at a music festival, has warned people against "taking anything ever".

The mother of a teenage girl who died after "taking two pills" at a music festival, has warned people against "taking anything ever".

'My little girl was 18 and full of life' - mum of teen who died after taking drugs at music festival

Georgia Jones, 18, died after being taken to hospital from the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth. Another man, Tommy Cowan, 20, known locally as Tommy Bakeer, also died in hospital.

They were among 15 revellers who were rushed to hospital, with the organisers warning of a "high strength or bad batch" of drugs. The second day of the festival, which Craig David and Sean Paul were due to headline, was cancelled as a "safety precaution." Writing on Facebook, Ms Jones's mother, Janine Milburn, pleaded with people not to take drugs.

"Georgia died yesterday due to complications after taking two pills at Mutiny," she wrote. "If nothing else I hope what has happened to her will deter you from taking anything ever. The pills had caused her temperature to rise so high it made her fit for 45 minutes." She added: "My little girl was 18 and full of life, I just hope this stops at least some of you from ending up the same."

Mr Cowan meanwhile, was described as a caring young father. "He was funny. He loved life and he loved his little boy," his father, Damian Cowan, 43, told Portsmouth's local newspaper, The News. "He was everything. He was a good lad - unfortunately he made a bad choice."

Mr Cowan was a "brilliant" friend, according to 19-year-old Jack Ford, who said they met at college studying uniformed services. "He is such a caring guy who would do anything for any one. He loved going out with his mates but most importantly loved spending time with his girlfriend and son," said Mr Ford. "It was a big shock to lose such a great guy like him."

A further 12 pepole were taken to the hospital, but their cases were "not necessarily all drugs-related," a spokeswoman for Queen Alexandra Hospital said.

Three more attended on Sunday morning to be treated for injuries sustained in assaults or because of alcohol-related intoxication, the spokeswoman added.

Police said the deaths were separate incidents and were not suspicious.

Independent News Service