Two revellers who died at a music festival on Saturday were among 15 attendees rushed to hospital, organisers have revealed.

Two revellers who died at a music festival on Saturday were among 15 attendees rushed to hospital, organisers have revealed.

'My little girl was 18 and full of life' - mum grieves after two revellers die at music festival

One person remained in critical condition as bosses of Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth continued to warn that "high strength or a bad batch" of drugs may have been circulated.

It came as one of the dead was named as 18-year-old Georgia Jones. Writing on Facebook, her mother Janine Milburn revealed the youngster had suffered a 45-minute seizure. "My little girl was 18 and full of life," she wrote.

She said she hoped her daughter's death would deter others from "taking anything ever". A 20-year-old man who died separately has not yet been named.

The second day of the event - which was to be headlined by Craig David and Sean Paul - has now been cancelled as a "safety precaution". A spokeswoman for the nearby Queen Alexandra Hospital said some people were treated for "drug-related" symptoms but did not confirm how many of the 15 who were admitted were affected in this way.

Mutiny organisers warned at about 9.30pm on Saturday that they were "aware of a dangerous high-strength or bad-batch substance on site", and that no drugs should be taken. A subsequent statement said they were "devastated to hear of the tragic loss of life from its festival family".

They later added: "Following the terrible news from earlier today, the team behind Mutiny Festival are incredibly sad to announce that the Sunday has been cancelled as a safety precaution."

The organisers of the event, which was taking place at the city's King George V Playing Fields, also urged customers to "responsibly dispose" of any substances.

The two deaths are being treated as separate incidents and non-suspicious, but Hampshire Constabulary is investigating.

Belfast Telegraph