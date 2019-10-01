THE family of a father and son who went missing in Malaga six months ago say "the heartbreak still remains".

'My heart is in pieces' - family of father and son who disappeared in Spain six months ago appeal for information

Daniel (46) and 22-year-old Liam Poole disappeared on April 1 after leaving their luggage and passport in their hotel.

British and Spanish police continue to investigate the disappearance of the pair, from Burgess Hill in West Sussex.

They had travelled to the Spanish city on the Costa del Sol on March 31 and last made contact with their family a day later, Sussex Police said.

Lauryn, the daughter and sister of the missing men, spoke of her heartbreak over the previous months.

She said: "Six months have gone and yet the pain hasn't lessened. Our lives haven't got easier and the heartbreak still remains.

"Our daddy and our brother have been missing from our lives, family events and birthday for six months, and it couldn't feel anymore unreal.

"We miss them both so much ... I just urge anyone with any information to come forward so that our hearts can start to mend and we can be a step closer to having our daddy and brother back."

Liam's mother, Lisa, added: "Every single day my heart is in pieces. My eldest son's disappearance has broken me. Watching Liam's brothers, family and friends in distress is agonising.

"If you know Liam you would know what a free-spirited soul he had. To say I am super-proud of him is an understatement.

"Any information would help me, his brothers, grandparents, aunties and friends immensely."

Members of the public can report information online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Pheasant.

Anyone who sees either Daniel or Liam should dial 999 immediately.

Back in May, Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: "One possibility that must be considered, as they have not contacted family or friends, is that they have come to harm.

"We know that Daniel and Liam hired a grey Peugeot 308 car registration number 0254KTM when they arrived in Spain but this has not been returned to the car hire firm.

"Also their luggage was left in their hotel together with their passports, suggesting this was not a planned disappearance.

"Their family are very concerned about them as they last heard from them on April 1, the lack of contact is out of character for the pair."

PA Media