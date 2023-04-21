| 12.6°C Dublin

‘My father killed my mother and got custody of me – now I’m fighting to change the law’

I’ve always thought I’ve got to be careful what I say or do, because what if he kills me?’ Diane Clarke tells Maya Oppenheim

Maya Oppenheim

Diane Clarke was just 10 when she went through two life-changing losses. First, she lost her mother, who was stabbed to death in her own home. Then, she lost her father – the person who had killed her mother.

Pauline Benton, 32, was killed by her husband in 1978 after she told him she was seeing another man. Her death followed a “loveless” marriage in which she was allegedly controlled by her husband, who treated her as though she was a “possession”.

