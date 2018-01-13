Murder probe launched after woman (28) killed in TUI travel agents

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an employee was killed in an attack at a travel agents in Merseyside.

Police said the 28-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a “domestic-related incident” at a TUI branch in Southport town centre.

She was taken to hospital, where she died. A 30-year-old man from Southport has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said officers were called to reports of “concern for a female” at a shop on Chapel Street. The woman’s next of kin have been informed, police added.

A TUI UK spokeswoman said: “We regret to confirm that a female member of staff at our Southport TUI retail store tragically died in an incident today. “We send our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the staff member involved.

“We’re doing everything possible to assist the local police with their investigation and support our customers and staff at this difficult time.” Police forensics officers have been pictured entering the travel agents. Officers cordoned off an area around the branch and several nearby shops closed.

In pictures posted on social media, crowds could be seen gathered at police tape in the busy shopping street.

A witness told the Liverpool Echo: “I was walking past when they were rushing to get the woman into the ambulance.

”There was a lady from the travel agent shaking outside the shop, and lots of police around who had just arrived.” North West Ambulance Service sent an air ambulance, road ambulances and advanced paramedics to the scene. The woman was taken to Southport hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Independent News Service