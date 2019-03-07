News Britain

Murder investigation launched after missing French woman's body found in shallow grave in London

Police activity at a property on Darell Road in Kew, south-west London where the body of Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, from Richmond, was found in a shallow grave in the garden. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

British police said on Thursday they had launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found in a shallow grave in southwest London.

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux (34), originally from France, had been missing since Monday after not turning up for work.

Her body was found in a garden in Kew on Wednesday evening.

"Although formal identification has not taken place, Laureline's family have been informed of developments and are being supported by specially trained officers," police said in a statement.

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, from Richmond, whose body has been found in a shallow grave in a garden in Kew, south-west London.Photo credit should read: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire
No arrests have yet been made.

Members of Ms Garcia-Bertaux's family, who are believed to have flown into the UK from France, have been informed of developments and are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Press Association

