For those who have been at Boris Johnson’s side for many of the past 15 years, three words in Munira Mirza’s resignation letter set off the loudest alarm bells.

In a 254-word parting shot that was as succinct as it was savage, the prime minister’s policy chief widely known as “Boris’s brain” explained the reasons behind her exit.

Mr Johnson’s Jimmy Savile jibe about Labour leader Keir Starmer was “inappropriate and partisan”, Ms Mirza wrote. The lack of contrition compounded the error, she added.

As Andrew Griffith was rapidly appointed as Ms Mirza’s replacement, the three words in Ms Mirza’s resignation letter that demanded attention were those that spoke to the challenge facing the PM: “despite my urging”.

Ms Mirza claimed she had sought a public apology from the prime minister over the Savile comment. But Mr Johnson did not deliver. He had not listened.

The fact that the adviser, who more than any other has guided Mr Johnson’s approach as a political leader, felt compelled to say she was not being listened to was telling.

Ms Mirza’s resignation was one of four on Thursday, but grouping them together fails to delve into the subtleties of the departures.

The other three – by principal private secretary Martin Reynolds, director of communications Jack Doyle and Dan Rosenfield, the chief of staff – were linked to partygate.

Mr Reynolds has been nicknamed ‘Party Marty’ since his email inviting 100 Downing Street officials to “bring your own booze” to a gathering in the No10 garden was leaked. He had been on borrowed time ever since the infamous email became public.

Mr Doyle reportedly handed out awards at one of the parties alleged to have broken Covid rules.

Mr Rosenfield’s civil service background had for months been targeted by Tory MPs who wanted to tighten their political grip at the heart of government.

So, the trio had been on the way out for a while. A shake-up of the top team had been planned for weeks as a way of drawing a line under partygate and facilitating a “reset” following the completion of Sue Gray’s report into Whitehall gatherings during lockdown.



When Ms Mirza quit, the announcement of the three departures was sped up so the pain could be packed into one day. Broadcast headlines that declared “four resignations” made it look as though rats were jumping a sinking ship.

However, the vacancies raised further questions. If the reset had been planned for weeks, who would be coming in to replace the departed members of the team?

By yesterday afternoon, no new principal private secretary, chief of staff or director of communications had been announced. Instead, there were blank spaces.

Ms Mirza was the strongest link within No 10 to Mr Johnson’s City Hall days but now she has gone. Yesterday, she was followed by Elena Narozanski, a member of her policy unit leading on sport and culture.

The gaps will be filled. However, as Mr Johnson approaches the most turbulent weeks of his premiership, he knows his most loyal lieutenants are either heading for the horizon or showing a reluctance to return.

