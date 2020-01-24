Mummy's the word for voice from beyond the grave after 3,000 years
The sound of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy can finally be heard, after engineers 3D printed a version of its vocal tract.
The noise - a short, vowel-like sound - gives a hint at what the mummified individual might have sounded like.
But it is only a hint, since scientists are not able to produce anything like speech.
It relied on a host of technology, including precise CT scans that gave a picture of the vocal tract that could then be printed out and used to synthesise a voice.
Such a breakthrough is impossible for most remains, because it relies on perfect preservation of the bodies' soft tissues, and in most cases only the skeleton is left over.
But the mummified body of the ancient Egyptian priest Nesyamun was so well preserved that researchers, from Royal Holloway, University of London, the University of York and Leeds Museum, could build a precise recreation of the unique vocal sounds.
The scientists behind the research noted that Nesyamun's voice would have been integral to his life.
Living during the unstable reign of pharaoh Ramses XI, around 1100 BC, he worked as a scribe and a priest who would have used his voice to speak and to sing during rituals.
The researchers could only produce a single sound: a vowel that they describe as being between the English words "bed" and "bad". But it offers a hint of what the rest of his voice might sound like.
It might also lead to future breakthroughs that will allow the public the chance to hear what ancient individuals might really have sounded like.
Irish Independent