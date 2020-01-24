The sound of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy can finally be heard, after engineers 3D printed a version of its vocal tract.

The sound of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy can finally be heard, after engineers 3D printed a version of its vocal tract.

Mummy's the word for voice from beyond the grave after 3,000 years

The noise - a short, vowel-like sound - gives a hint at what the mummified individual might have sounded like.

But it is only a hint, since scientists are not able to produce anything like speech.

It relied on a host of technology, including precise CT scans that gave a picture of the vocal tract that could then be printed out and used to synthesise a voice.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In