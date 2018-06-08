Mugger kills woman (100)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 100-year-old woman who died days after her neck was broken when she was mugged while walking to church.

Zofija Kaczan suffered multiple injuries in the "absolutely horrific" attack in Derby on May 28 and died on Wednesday.

Ms Kaczan, who travelled to Britain from Poland after World War II, was thrown to the pavement as the attacker grabbed her green imitation leather bag from behind. The pensioner was taken to hospital with what police initially said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 39-year-old man who had previously been arrested on suspicion of robbery has now been arrested on suspicion of murder. "Ms Kaczan was a well-loved member of the community and that she was targeted in this way is disgusting," Det Chief Insp Darren De'ath.

Ms Kaczan was attacked moments after leaving her home to attend a service at the St Maksymilian Kolbe Polish Church, where she was a daily worshipper. She was approached from behind, knocked over and had her fake leather handbag snatched.

Ms Kaczan had celebrated her 100th birthday last month. Her husband Micoli, who worked for many years at Rolls-Royce in Derby, died around a decade ago.

