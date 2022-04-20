MPs to vote on whether Boris Johnson should be investigated for misleading parliament over partygate

British prime minister will escape having to defend his previous denials of wrongdoing in person, because he will be on a visit to India. Photo: Reuters

British MPs will debate, and vote on, whether Boris Johnson should be referred to the Commons privileges committee over potentially false statements he made to parliament about partygate.

Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, has cleared the way for the vote tomorrow which could determine Mr Johnson’s future.

The privileges committee would then investigate whether Mr Johnson deliberately misled parliament when he wrongly claimed no Covid rules were broken, which should require his resignation if proven.

Although Tory MPs will almost certainly defeat the attempt, it would embarrass them by forcing them to block the inquiry, opposition parties believe.

It is accepted that Mr Johnson made statements that were untrue when, last year, he repeatedly denied that any Covid laws were broken.

He is expected to argue that he was saying “what he believed to be the truth” at the time – despite attending at least one of the parties that breached his own rules.

But Labour leader Keir Starmer, who requested the debate and vote, has rubbished the claim, saying: “The prime minister makes the laws, tells the country to obey the laws, then breaks them and then – in my view – lies to parliament about it.”

Mr Hoyle told MPs it is not his job to “police the ministerial code”, which requires any minister who knowingly lies to parliament to resign from office.

“Secondly, it is not for me to determine whether or not the prime minister has committed a contempt. My role is to decide whether there is an arguable case to be examined.

“Having taken advice from the clerks of the House,” he said, he decided the Labour leader “may table a motion for debate on Thursday”.

Labour quickly announced it would table a motion seeking an inquiry by the privileges committee, with a source saying: “Any Conservative MP considering voting to block this investigation would be voting for a cover up.”

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said: “The British public have declared Boris Johnson a liar. Now it’s time for parliament to do the same.

“Johnson has taken the British people for fools for far too long, and it’s time for Conservative MPs to show where they stand. They must do their patriotic duty and kick him out of Downing Street once and for all.”

The government is expected to treat tomorrow’s vote as equivalent to a confidence motion in Mr Johnson – raising the stakes for any Tory MP considering a rebellion.

The prime minister will escape having to defend his previous denials of wrongdoing in person, because he will be on a visit to India.

The privileges committee deals with matters relating to contempt of parliament, which includes the charge of having lied to MPs.

It is chaired by Labour’s Chris Bryant, but has a Conservative majority. The Speaker began proceedings by announcing that multiple MPs – including Mr Starmer – had written to him about the prime minister’s conduct.



“Scheduling the debate will, I hope, give members an opportunity to consider the motion and the response to it,” he told MPs.

The prime minister was fined by London’s Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday bash – thrown in his honour – in the Cabinet room in June 2020 while strict Covid restrictions were in place. (© Independent News Service)